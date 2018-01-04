Island Report: South Padre Island Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As many as 55,000 vehicles travel over the John F. Kennedy Causeway every day to Padre Island and the number keep going up. It is a high traffic road with a 55 mile per hour speed limit that is fast outgrowing its capacity.

What SPID from the base of the JFK Causeway to the south to State Highway 361 does not have is a plan, a plan to deal with the increasing amount of traffic that grows by the month.

The Island is looking for a ten-year plan.

"The amount of traffic goes up by 4.3 percent each year compounded. It's going to be a lot more than what we have today," said District 4 City Councilman Greg Smith.

This short stretch of road is the main artery for 90 miles of beach and to Port Aransas.

"TxDOT is not going to expand the ferry system to most of the traffic to Port Aransas has to go through the Park Road 22 intersection," Smith said

The Island Strategic Action Committee is an advisory committee to the City Council and has taken on the task of planning for a future flyover to Port Aransas and changing the medians to traffic lanes.

No long-term solution is set in stone.

"I don't know yet, but I'm glad we're looking at it," Smith said

