Island residents want new regulations for hunters

Island Duck Hunters
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It seems duck hunters have been trying their luck on the spoil islands along the Laguna Madre and the problem is, the shots are getting uncomfortably close to the homes across the waterway.
Now those residents are speaking out in hopes of getting the city to change an existing ordinance and quiet the guns.
Our Briana Whitney has the story.
