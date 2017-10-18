Island University receives emergency funds for Harvey research

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi announced Wednesday that a team of their researchers received funding to help examine the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

The National Science Foundation provided the emergency funding to the University.

The real impact of Harvey will take months or even years to unfold, but the money will be used to examine the results of Harvey's massive flooding in Coastal Bend lagoons and Matagorda, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and the Baffin bays.

The team of eight researchers will conduct their research until spring.

