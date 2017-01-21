Island University's Coastal Bend Business Innovation holds free patents and trademark workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Island University’s Coastal Bend Business Innovation held a free patents and trademark workshop at TAMUCC on Saturday.

The workshop included more than a dozen volunteer attorneys from San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Corpus Christi.

Local entrepreneurs had the opportunity to seek intellectual property related advice, attend general sessions on how to apply for a patent or trademark, and learn tips on discovering if their invention is original.

One of the crucial sessions included information on how to represent themselves without an attorney. There was also a one-on-one consultations with the volunteer attorneys.

