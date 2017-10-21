It was a great turn out for this year's Zombie Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the season of Halloween, dozens participated in the Sixth Annual House of Rock's Zombie Walk Saturday evening.

From face painting, costume contests, it was a great turnout, the walk started at the House of Rock and ended at Brewster Street Ice House.

First place prizes for best costume were worth $500!

There was also an after party at Brewster Street Ice House.

The proceeds of this event will go towards the Children's Advocacy Center of The Coastal Bend.

