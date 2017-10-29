It was a spooky night at House of Horrors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a scary good time for those who dared to step into Nightmares on Swantner Street.

Hosted by The City's Parks & Recreation Department dozens came out to the haunted house of horrors this weekend.

From butchers to evil bunny rabbits 12 rooms were filled with different characters giving everyone a fright.

After almost eight years the department decided to bring back the spooky house.

All proceeds from ticket sales go back to the city's general fund.

