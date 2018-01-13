It's Girl Scout Cookie Season!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's one of the most anticipated times of the year for many who have a sweet tooth, that's Girl Scout Cookie Season.

This Saturday The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas started kicked off the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Each year troops set out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills helping them with leadership and future success.

Around a million girl scouts participate in the program each year, raising nearly $800 million in sales during the average season.

This year troops are selling an additional gluten free box which costs five dollars.

To find a location you can head over to www.gsgst.com.

