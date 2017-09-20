It's Your Turn Pinwheel Display by the Children's Advocacy of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend invites you to stop by the KIII studios on Friday September 29th for their annual "It's Your Turn" Pinwheel Display.

Their goal is to raise awareness about the alarming rate of child abuse in South Texas. There will be informational packets over how to prevent abuse to pick up.

For more information on their mission, visit them online.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cacofthecoastalbend/

Website: https://www.coastalbendcac.org/

