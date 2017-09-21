IWA hosts presentation on cyber-bullying, online safety

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Preparations for National Bullying Prevention Week are in full force at Incarnate Word Academy.

A presentation was held Thursday to raise awareness and encourage others to take action when a conflict occurs.

Chris McKenna, founder of the Protect Young Eyes Program, spoke to middle and high school students on how to use technology responsibly. The presentation gives students a look at digital realities and solutions for online safety.

"There is a positive way to interact on social media," IWA Senior Mary Fergie said. "We can choose to be good people and say nice things. We don't have to be the negative output of this. We don't have to act the way people expect us to act on social media."

Bullying Prevention Week begins Oct. 16.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV