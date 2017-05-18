J.A. Garcia Elementary School says 'thank you' to CCISD police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students at J.A. Garcia Elementary School honored the Corpus Christi Independent School District's police department Thursday for National Police Week.

"We receive a lot of positive feedback and it's very warming that Garcia invites us out to exemplify that," CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said.

"Project Thank You," as they called it, was put on by the school's Parent Teacher Association. It was their way of saying "thank you" for everything the officers do to protect our young ones every day.

