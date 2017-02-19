James Ragan golf tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - James Ragan passed away in 2014 from a rare form of cancer.

Before that, he started the non-profit Triumph Over Kid Cancer and he picked up a love for golf.

To honor that spirit and memory, golfers gathered Sunday at the Corpus Christi Country Club to raise money and have fun.

The tournament will continue Monday but registration is closed.

Money raised will go to the James A. Ragan memorial fund which helps fund cancer research.

(© 2017 KIII)