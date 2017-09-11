Javelina grad and journalist to share experience of writing book on border issues

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Del Mar College is hosting an award winning journalist and graduate of the school Monday, September 11 a.m. Stephanie Elizondo Ggriest will be reading sections of her new book called: "Saints: Dispatches from the U.S. borderlands." In it, the award winning author shares her experiences with people along the Mexican and Canadian borders. The readings start at 11 a.m. at the Wolfe Recital Hall on east campus.

