Jewish community prepares for Hanukkah

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hanukkah, one of the best known Jewish holidays, begins Saturday evening with the lighting of the Menorah.

The holiday is best known because of it's proximity to Christmas. Rabbi Ilan Emanuel at Congregation Beth Israel talked to us about the 8-day observance. He says it's more like an Independence Day celebration for those of the Jewish Faith.

It runs through January 1st.