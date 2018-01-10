Jim Well County Deputy resigns

ALIEC (KIII NEWS) - The Alice Echo-News reports that Sergeant Lucas Thompson turned in his letter of resignation Wednesday.

Thompson is currently being investigated based on an allegation of inappropriate behavior lodged by a Jim Well County resident. Thompson has been with the Sheriff's office since 2015.

In Thompson's letter of resignation, he said the accusations are false but does not want to be a distraction to the Sheriff's Office. Thompson hopes to renew his law enforcement career once he clears his name.

