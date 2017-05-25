Jim Wells County Jail scores 100-percent on jail inspection

Recently the Jim Wells County Jail played host to a state jail standards inspector, and that visit went so well that the Sheriff's Department had a special marquee put up.

It was a way to congratulate jail staff for a job well done in having the facility running so well that it scored a 100-percent on the jail inspection.

According to the State Jail Commission, several of our local jails are still listed as failed, including the Nueces and San Patricio county jails.

