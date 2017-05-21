Jim Wells County suspect in assault case arrested in North Dakota

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Jim Wells County, the Sheriff's department has one less suspect on at large.

A warrant was issued for Jesse Rios in connection with an assault that occurred last Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and later underwent surgery.

Rios was arrested Saturday in North Dakota for the warrant of aggravated assault and an outstanding warrant out of the Alice police department.

The case is still under investigation.

