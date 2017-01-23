Job fair Tuesday at the Kiii-TV studios

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kiii-TV will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday right here at our studios!

Come ready to meet employers, many of whom are ready to hire on site. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes.

Employers that will be represented include First Cash Pawn, Malek, Memory Garden, International Education Services, Pepsi/ONETA, Neal Tax Service and Results Personnel.

(© 2017 KIII)