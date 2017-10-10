Joe Gazin celebrates 40 years at KIII

Joe Gazin has marked his 40th anniversary as the primary anchor for the consistently top-rated news team in South Texas. Prior to KIII-TV, Gazin worked at KABC Radio in Los Angeles, where he was the youngest talk show host ever on that station.

His television career began in Wisconsin in 1975 which eventually led him to Texas. Gazin is a graduate of the University of Southern California.

“I'm so humbled to be part of only a few in the country who have sat in the anchor chair with one station through so many impactful events since 1977.” said Gazin. “In today’s world, news is on all devices and in front of viewers all the time. This is still an industry where information is at the forefront of serving our communities.”

"Joe’s knowledge of our South Texas communities, coupled with his direct approach to newsroom leadership, are key assets in continuing our tradition of being the #1 station and the undisputed news champion of South Texas," said Dan Robbins, KIII president and general manager.

Gazin has reported from Cuba, China, Austria, Colombia and other countries. He also anchored live coverage of the Selena murder and has kept viewers and listeners informed during Texas hurricanes Allen in 1980, Bret in 1999, and recently, Hurricane Harvey this year. Gazin continues to anchor the 6 and 10pm weekday newscasts and can be seen actively involved with several local charitable organizations throughout the year.

