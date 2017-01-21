Joe McComb Enters Race for Corpus Christi Mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At-large council member Joe McComb confirmed to 3 News Saturday morning that he will be running for the mayor's seat during the special election. McComb's decision comes after Mayor Dan McQueen handed in his resignation after only serving just over a month in the city's top seat. Tuesday, council will make McQueen's departure official. McComb telling us he feels like it's the time to do it, saying the council and the city needs stability and leadership. McComb joins a list of people who plan to run including former mayoral and council candidate Ray Madrigal, as well as former council members Chad MaGill and Mark Scott.

