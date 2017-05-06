CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mayor-Elect Joe McComb said he's excited to move the city forward after the Special Election results came in on Saturday.

He won the Special Election with 52.22% of the votes and is set to become the new mayor of Corpus Christi.

The McComb team began working on the Special Election campaign as soon as they could in January.

He said the council is on the same page and there will be some leadership stability and also expressed his appreciation to everyone who kept the city running during this transition.

McComb said his involvement with the community comes from the teachings of his mother, and he's happy to see his kids do the same.

© 2017 KIII-TV