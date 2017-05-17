Joe McComb set to be sworn in today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi will finally have it's new mayor after Joe McComb is sworn in during a special council meeting scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.

The ceremony will be conducted by Judge Sandra L. Watts of the 117th district court of Nueces county.After a brief reception the new mayor is expected to attend a workshop at city hall.

McComb's win comes after he won more than fifty percent of the votes during the special election. The city will also be taking applications today to fill McComb's spot which will be left vacant on city council .

The application period does end June 2nd and several candidates have already thrown their name in. Larry White, Ray Madrigal, and Margareta Fratila have already announced they will apply for the spot.

City council will review all applications made and meet on June 13th to narrow down the hopeful candidates. After public interviews with each of the finalists a decision will be made in an open session.

