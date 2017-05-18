Joe McComb sworn in as Corpus Christi's new Mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After a rocky start to the year at City Hall, Corpus Christi's new mayor, Joe McComb, was sworn into office on Thursday afternoon.

Joe McComb was voted in over seven other candidates in the special election for the remaining 18-months of the current mayoral term.

Kiii Reporter Brian Burns talked with Mayor McComb and citizens about what they want to see accomplished.

