Joggers attacked in the span of one week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police said a 43-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the arm Tuesday night while walking down the street of Schanen Hike and Bike Trail.

The man did not recognize his attackers but was able to describe the car that shot came from.

Investigators hope to find video of the shooting

"It's in a residential area, and there exists the possibility that there are some cameras on front porches maybe facing the public areas and we're looking for a vehicle. The victim reported to us that shots came from a vehicle. He doesn't know why he was targeted but it does look like at this time it appears that somebody intentionally shot at this guy," said Lieutenant John Hooper, Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to Lieutenant John Hooper, police are still investigating an assault on a 37-year-old woman who was jogging along the 6000 block of Dunbarton Oak on Jan. 5.

The woman described her attacker as what could be a homeless man.

Police have taken action as a result of the attacks. The District Captain that's in charge of the area has put the focus on those areas, and what limited information we have about offenders and suspect vehicles, the patrol officers who routinely work those areas are on high alert.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV