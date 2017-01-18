John Henry Ramirez talks before execution date

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - John Henry Ramirez, 32, sits on death row. His execution is just two weeks away.

In 2004, Ramirez went out on a July night after drinking and doing drugs, and attempted to rob a convenience store clerk as he took out the trash. He ended up stabbing and killing the clerk and got away with $1.25, eluding capture for four years.

In 2008, Ramirez was taken into custody, tried and convicted of capital murder.

Last year, Judge Bobby Galvan set Ramirez's execution date for Feb. 2.

Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino sat down with Ramirez and shares his story.

