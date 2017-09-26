Join in this year's 21st Annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mark you calendars for Saturday October 7th for this year's 21st Annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk happening at Whataburger Field starting at 8 a.m.

This is a FREE family-and -pet-friendly event.

For more information, Visit http://www.coastalbendheartwalk.org or contact CoastalBendHeartWalk@heart.org, 361-445-3190.

