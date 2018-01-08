Join the conversation at this year's YWCA Racial Justice Forum

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join the YWCA for their 12th annual Racial Justice Forum, "Eliminating Racism: Hate is too great a burden".

A panel of speakers from different faith groups will lead a conversation about "How to Respect One Another" and "How to Accept One Another".

This is a free event at the YWCA (4601 Corona Dr.) on January 15th from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations will be gladly accepted. The event will be followed by the MLK walk at 12 p.m.

For more information on the YWCA Corpus Christi, visit their website or Facebook Page.

