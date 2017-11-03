Join the highest half marathon in Texas!

The Harbor half marathon kicks off Saturday at 7 AM. Runners can register Friday from Brewster Street Icehouse or from Whataburger Field the morning of the event or online here.

Runners can sign up for the half marathon, relay, 10k, or even a 5k.

The run offers a great opportunity to enjoy the sights from atop the Harbor Bridge while also benefiting Junior Achievement. To learn more about the non-profit or to volunteer click here.

