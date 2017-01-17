Close Join us for the annual USO Diaper Drive The event is at our studios 5002 S.P.I.D. Thursday, January 19 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:28 AM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Stop by our studios (5002 S.P.I.D.) Thursday, January 19 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help our USO take care of military families with little ones. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Join us for the annual USO Diaper Drive Jan 17, 2017, 7:28 a.m. Obamas donate Sasha and Malia's playground to… Jan 17, 2017, 5:24 a.m. After 3 years, MH370 search ends with no plane, few answers Jan 17, 2017, 1:41 a.m.
