Join us for the annual USO Diaper Drive

The event is at our studios 5002 S.P.I.D. Thursday, January 19 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:28 AM. CST January 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Stop by our studios (5002 S.P.I.D.) Thursday, January 19 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help our USO take care of military families with little ones.

