Joint effort to find missing boater

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Multiple agencies such as the Port Aransas Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife are searching for a missing boater.

According to Lt. Shelly Brown, a good Samaritan reported an abandoned boat in Copano Bay around 3:30 P.M. yesterday. The boat's engine was still running, and the boater's fishing gear was still on board. Lt. Brown added that a helicopter and small boats were sent into the area, to search for the boater.

An urgent marine broadcast has been issued, in hopes that other boaters will be on the look out for the missing individual.

The family hired an agency to search for the boater. The Coast Guard says they will send out a plane to patrol Copano Bay and continue searching throughout today.

