Jonathan Garison announces bid for mayor in upcoming special election

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Three News has learned of yet another candidate who is running for mayor.

34-year-old Jonathan Garison, an assistant principal at Tom Browne Middle School has announced that he will run for mayor in the City's upcoming special elections.

In a press release, Garison noted the city's water system, rebuilding the streets, and increasing the ranks of the police and fire department as his major policy goals.

Garison is hosting a meet and greet on Sunday, January 29th at 5933 SPID from 11 a.m- 1 p.m.

He joins former Corpus Christi Mayor Nelda Martinez and Larry White, a member of the City's Ethics Commission as the most recent candidates to announce their bids.

Council Members Mark Scott and Chad Magill along with current Council Member Joe Mccomb and Ray Madrigal are also running.

The special election is expected to be on May 6th.

kiii