KIII
Close

Josiah Cantu's mom speaks about fatal shooting that claimed son's life

The mom of Josiah Cantu is back in town this weekend. Cantu was killed last year after he was shot in the stomach.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:38 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The mom of Josiah Cantu is back in town this weekend. Cantu was killed last year after he was shot in the stomach. 
 
Originally the friend that was with him claimed that Cantu shot himself. But then last week a grand jury found there was enough evidence to charge that friend, Austin Fair, with manslaughter. 
 
Now Cantu's mom is talking about the death of her son. She spoke with our Heather Gustafson

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories