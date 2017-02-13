Judge Balderas getting back to work after leg injury

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Judge Robert "Bobby" Balderas, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, has been missing from the bench for the last couple months as he was recovering from a broken leg.

Balderas suffered the injury as he was refereeing the Toy Bowl back in December. A player taking part in the first responders charity game ended up colliding with the judge, leading to the injury.

Two and a half months later, the judge returned to work Monday on a part-time basis.

The judge is hoping to return to work full-time within the next month or so.

