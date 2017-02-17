CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Judge Guy Williams denied a motion to dismiss a case between Abraham Quintanilla Jr and the production company behind the television series "To Selena, With Love" on Friday.

Blue Mariachi Productions and Christopher Perez requested to have the lawsuit that involved them to stop production of the series, based on Perez's book, dismissed.

Judge Williams ruled in favor of Quintanilla, and the lawsuit will move forward.

