Judge grants warrant in advance of trial set for Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search for 41-year old Alexis Derise Jr. has intensified after a a hearing Monday morning in the 117th District Court. Derise is scheduled to go on trial on Tuesday, June 27th at 8:30AM, but he hasn't shown up for the last two court hearings held in the 117th District Court.

Judge Linda Schauer, sitting in for 117th District Court Judge Sandra Watts, granted a request from the State of Texas for an open warrant to find and apprehend Derise in advance of Tuesday's trial.





The latest coming last Friday for a docket call at 8:30AM. Derise is accused of hitting 61-year old Andy Heines with his vehicle back in July 2017.

Heines was the Communications Director at AEP Texas and a well known figure in the community. He was killed while riding his bike to work near Paul Jones Avenue and South Padre Island Drive.

Dreise has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and causing an accident involving injury or death. The trial is scheduled for June 27th.

