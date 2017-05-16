Judge Guy Williams accused in road rage incident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Nueces County Judge Guy Williams is being linked to a road rage incident after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver and tried to run the vehicle off the road.

A woman reportedly called 911 just before 9 p.m. April 28 and said the driver of a Mercedes tried to run her off McArdle Road behind the Gulfway Shopping Center -- that's according to a police "call for service" log. It also said the woman gave police the license plate number and said an older man "pulled a gun on them."

The vehicle is registered to Judge Williams.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office told 3News, "Because a report was made on a matter allegedly involving an elected official, our office referred the matter to the Texas Rangers and Office of the Attorney General so as to avoid even the mere appearance of impropriety."

