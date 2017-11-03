Judge Guy Williams indicted by Grand Jury for road rage incident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 148th District Judge Guy Williams was indicted by a Grand Jury just before noon Friday on two counts stemming from a road rage incident that happened back on April 28 at Airline and SPID.

Both counts are for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, a woman had called 911 just before 9 p.m. on April 28 saying the driver of a Mercedes tried to run her off the road and allegedly pulled a gun on her and her passenger. She gave the police a license plate number for the vehicle, and police said the vehicle was registered to Williams.

The case was handed over to the Texas Rangers. They have since completed their investigation and their findings were presented to the Grand Jury Friday morning by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Now what Williams has been indicted, he will voluntarily step off the bench while his case goes before a jury.

