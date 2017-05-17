Judge Guy Williams involved in past road rage cases

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Just a day after learning that Texas Rangers are now investigating claims that Judge Guy Williams waved a .9mm pistol at a couple in a supposed road rage incident on April 28, 3News has learned of two past incidents he was involved in over the past four years.

Two police accident reports involve Judge Williams -- one from February of 2013 and the other from February of 2015.

The February 2013 accident report states that the judge had pulled out of the La Palmera Mall parking lot and onto the SPID feeder road. He told police that the driver of a gray Jeep had got in front of him and began giving him hand gestures, and then hit Williams' car and kept going.

Police interviewed two witnesses that thought Williams was the one at fault. Since the driver of the Jeep was never found, it was ruled a simple accident.

Then, in February of 2015, Williams reported a road rage incident he was involved in. He said a Suburban kept following him and eventually ran into the judge's Mercedes on purpose.

Witnesses in the Suburban painted a different picture. They told police the judge was driving erratically and hit their vehicle at a high rate of speed. Investigators ruled there were no injuries or criminal acts alleged by either party at the time. Williams is suing the driver in that case.

3News asked the judge about the latest alleged road rage incident that is being investigated by Texas Rangers.

"I don't even own a .9mm gun, sir," Williams said.

That statement came following a meeting between local district judges. Judge Jack Pulcher told 3News they are waiting to see how the Texas Rangers' investigation plays out before deciding on taking any action.

Williams denies any wrongdoing in the investigation, and said the investigation and media attention have not affected his court or the cases he is hearing.

© 2017 KIII-TV