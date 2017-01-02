KIII
Judge Joe Benavides sworn into office

KIII Staff , KIII 12:34 PM. CST January 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Judge Joe Benavides was formally sworn into office Monday morning at Justice of the Peace Court Precinct 1 Place 1.

