Judges need for N.C.J.L.S. 16th Annual BBQ Cook-off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Organizers with this years Nueces County Junior Livestock show are looking for judges for the 16th annual BBQ cook-off.

This year's cook-off takes place at the Richard M. Borchard Regional fairgrounds in Robstown on Saturday January 14th.

Judges are need to taste food in 3 different categories including chicken, ribs and brisket. For more information call Kim at 361-249-4040 or the show office at 361-397-5395.