July is Watch Your Car Month in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Tuesday July 18th, The Mayor of Corpus Christi, Joe McComb, will read a proclamation declaring July as "Watch Your Car" Month, encouraging you to take preventive measures against car burglaries.

This comes after reports of a series of break-ins and burglaries around town. The latest one reported targeted County Commissioner Mike Pusley.

Members of the CCPD Crime and Prevention Task Force say owners of pick up trucks should be extra cautious and never leave valuables in the bed of the vehicle such as Yeti coolers, tools and fishing poles.

