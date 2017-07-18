System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At Corpus Christi City Hall.

Elected leaders are declaring July "watch your car month" with a special proclamation. The proclamation calls for you to take preventive measures in car break-ins and burglaries.

This comes after reports of a series of break-ins around town, including a car theft last week that targeted a county commissioner Mike Pusley.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Prevention Task force say you should follow these tips to keep you and your valuables safe:

Always lock your vehicle and take your keys.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Park in a well-lit area Remove or secure all valuables.

