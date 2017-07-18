CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At Corpus Christi City Hall.
Elected leaders are declaring July "watch your car month" with a special proclamation. The proclamation calls for you to take preventive measures in car break-ins and burglaries.
This comes after reports of a series of break-ins around town, including a car theft last week that targeted a county commissioner Mike Pusley.
Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Prevention Task force say you should follow these tips to keep you and your valuables safe:
- Always lock your vehicle and take your keys.
- Never leave your car running and unattended.
- Park in a well-lit area Remove or secure all valuables.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs