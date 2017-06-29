Hot Jobs: June 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

In Alice, a CDL driver is needed.

You may be transporting dangerous materials so you must have a valid class a commercial driver's license with hazmat endorsement.

Pay starts at over $14.00 an hour with benefits.

In Corpus Christi, a lab tech is needed with two years of experience and an Associate's Degree.

You will provide bacteriological and chemical analysis of water, wastewater, and stormwater and perform ongoing quality assurance procedures in accordance with NELAP requirements.

Pay ranges from $17.00 to $28.00 an hour with benefits.

In Corpus Christi, a website developer is needed with five years experience and a Bachelor's Degree.

Must be able to identify trends and capture reporting methods to determine the effectiveness of city website and micro-sites.

Pay ranges from over $47,000 to $77,000 a year with benefits.

In Beeville, a county elections administrator is needed with a year of experience.

You will be responsible for ensuring voting processes, possible travel throughout the county and work various schedule and hours.



Pay starts at $40,000 a year.

In Ingleside, a safety coordinator is needed with five years experience and an Associates Degree.

You will oversee the project safety program and assist in monitoring the activities of heavy industrial construction projects.

Pay starts at $14.00 an hour.



© 2017 KIII-TV