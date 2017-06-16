Juneteenth celebration happening this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is inviting the public to celebrate "Juneteenth", which marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States

NACCP president, Terry Mills says that this year will be "unlike any other". For the first time in 80 years the holiday will be celebrated at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

The event will include food, music as well as health screenings.

Some sponsors include, La Costa Dental, Central Catholic Elementary, and Natural Family planning. The event will be free and open to the public from 3 PM - 6 PM.

© 2017 KIII-TV