Juneteenth Celebration Held in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The local chapter of the NAACP held the annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The day marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

For the first time in eighty years, the event was held indoors at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

There was plenty of food, music and free health screenings. A lot of kids attended this year's celebration, something that local NAACP President Terry Mills says is encouraging because they represent the future and will continue the celebration of Juneteenth.

Mills said, "someone has to tell the story, because if we don't tell the story no one is going to know what happened."

