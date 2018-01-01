Just 9 DWI arrests on New Year's Eve as resident use free cab rides

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Free cab rides were put to good use again this year, but the Corpus Christi Police Department said they still made a total of nine DWI arrests this New Year's Eve.

Green-N-Go Cabs said they gave out 258 free cab rides with about 800 passengers. Owner Dan Stiefel said there were larger groups riding together than in previous years.

The free cab rides were being offered by both Green-N-Go Cabs and Yellow Cab. Also, Apollo Towing was providing free tows home for those who were celebrating the holiday and wanted a safe way to get home.

Apollo Towing said they could confirm at least 27 free tows on New Year's Eve, bringing them to a total of 55 free tows since Dec. 23 -- more than last year.

