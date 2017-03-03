KIII
Justice for Andre fund raises more than $6,300

Nearly two weeks ago, 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was remembered thanks to a 5K race. On Friday, the money raised in that race was given to the Justice for Andre fund.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:20 PM. CST March 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nearly two weeks ago, 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was remembered thanks to a 5K race. On Friday, the money raised in that race was given to the Justice for Andre fund.

Fuqua was killed in late January after being shot while driving on I-37 in Calallen. He was an avid runner and part of the Corpus Christi Roadrunners.

The run raised more than $6,300.

