Justice of the Peace office moving due to mold issue

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some area buildings have damage that has nothing to do with the recent hurricane. One of them is a busy Nueces County Justice of the Peace office.

The office will be moved soon to a portable building because contractors discovered mold in the current building on Weber Road.

have been several problems the County has been trying to deal with inside the building -- everything from lights and fixtures to roofing tiles falling off.

"The employees and the JP that works in that building notified us that they were having lots of problems," Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley said.

The building, known as Weber Plaza, is located in the 4600 block of Weber and is largely vacant besides the JP office and a couple of businesses. Pusley said constant moisture, insects and rodents were making it tough on those who work there.

"We were not aware there was a mold issue at that point, so we started working with the building owner to try to come up with some solutions," Pusley said.

Pusley said when employees began coming down with respiratory problems, the County took more action.

"So we hired a company to go out and do an examination and they found serious mold issues in the building," Pusley said.

Commissioners decided to seek to end the lease and make other plans for keeping the office operating.

"We'll either do that through leasing space somewhere else or we'll lease a portable building of some type," Pusley said. "That's a very busy JP office. They have a lot of people going through there on a daily basis. So it's very important for us to let the public know where they're going to be when we move them."

Justice Jo Woolsey declined to comment and 3News was unable to reach the owner of the building, but Pusley said he hopes commissioners are able to move everyone into a new portable building at least within the month to keep the office running.

