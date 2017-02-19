Juvenile Survives Fall from Harbor Bridge During Alleged Suicide Attempt

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after authorities believe he jumped from the Harbor Bridge in an alleged suicide attempt.

Authorities shut down traffic as they investigated the attempted suicide just after 3 Sunday morning.

Police say the teen jumped from the bridge, but did not land in the water, instead he reportedly landed near the base of the structure. Officers say that the juvenile is very lucky to survive a fall from that distance.

Lt. David Saldana with CCPD told 3 News, "my recommendation would be that everyone is connected to the internet. Look up a suicide hotline, counseling services. If someone is struggling with something, there are plenty of social services out there that could help."

It's believed the boy was 15 years old. The juvenile was taken to the hospital where at last report, he was in serious, but stable condition.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Psychiatric Crisis Hotline at 1-888-767-4493

(© 2017 KIII)