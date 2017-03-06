K-LUX holding five-day fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - They've been on the airwaves in the Coastal Bend for 32 years and now, the Catholic Diocese-owned radio station K-LUX has kicked off a five-day fundraiser to keep the station going.

Throughout the week, volunteers will be manning phones to raise funds to keep the station on air. The station relies on listeners for financial support.

You can make a contribution online by visiting klux.org , or you can call 361-289-6437.

