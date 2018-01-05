KIII
K-mart in Portland set to close this April

After a recent announcement the K-Mart in Portland is set to close.

Olivia Santos, KIII 8:11 AM. CST January 05, 2018

Following a recent announcement from Sears Holdings, K-mart in Portland is scheduled to close its door this April.

According to the Caller Times, declining sales are to blame for the closure of more than 100 stores nationwide. The Portland store located on Wildcat near Carmel Dr., is scheduled to close on April 8. However, that date could change depending on how fast the store sells out of its current inventory. 

According to the stores manager, there are about 40 employees who will be affected.

